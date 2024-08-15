Cramer's Lightning Round: Ally Financial is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Snowflake: "...It's kind of like the long knives are out for those guys right now. I think I'm going to hold off from recommending it."

Royalty Pharma: "I always thought there was going to be more to this stock than there has been. It's really been a bit of a bust...It's just a so-so situation."

Core Scientific: "Core Scientific is a very overvalued situation, principally because of the fact that it's never made any money. But it is another play on crypto. If you like crypto, buy crypto." "

Ally Financial: "[buy, buy, buy!]"

