Cramer's Lightning Round: American Electric Power is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Bunge: "Bunge is a battleground stock...I feel like the whole agricultural complex has become a battleground. And I'm not going to wade in there. I want that stock to bottom before I would make a move."

American Electric Power: "I think the stock is a buy."

Intel: "I think that we're having a big PC refresh...Intel is a big winner in that, and I think you'll be fine.""

Allegiant: "Why don't you just go buy Booking Holdings...Just go buy that one."

WD-40: "We missed it, we're too late. We have to own that, and we have to move on."

