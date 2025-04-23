Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Arista Networks is a buy

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Sell Seagen
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Uber: "I lie Uber very much. I think it goes higher. hold it for multiple years."

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Vestis: "We like Centas here. Not Vestis people, we're Centas people."

Paycom: "That's a good space."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Interactive Brokers Group: "...I think Goldman at 11.8 times earnings is the way to go."

Arista Networks: "Arista Networks is down way too much...I want to buy it right here at $70."

CRH: "Building materials right now is not the place to be...If you really want to be in, near that...area, I would go with Martin Marietta Materials or even Vulcan Materials."

Money Report

news 37 mins ago

Asia-Pacific markets climb as Trump softens trade stance against China

news 1 hour ago

SK Hynix quarterly profit soars 158% to top estimates as chip demand surges on AI boom

Venture Global: "You got to tell him not to get near Venture Global."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust owns shares of Goldman Sachs.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us