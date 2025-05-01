Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: BlackRock is a buy

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Sell Seagen
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

BlackRock: "I think it should be bought. That said, I've been wrong...Long term, I think it's going to be a great position."

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Tempus: "We're not recommending stocks right now that are losing a lot of money because we think this could be a dicey environment."

Sunrun: "No. Bad couple of quarters...I think the group is very fraught right now."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

EXL Service: "I actually like it...It's one of the fintech stocks that's been proving to be very solid."

Union Pacific: "I want to buy the stock right here...I like this level."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Money Report

news 47 mins ago

China says it's evaluating U.S. overtures to initiate talks on trade

news 55 mins ago

Venmo gaining ground in payments as Cash App struggles

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust owns shares of BlackRock.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us