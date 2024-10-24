Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Broadcom is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Sell Seagen
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Enphase Energy: "Enphase has just been clobbered already...I don't want you to sell it all the way down here."

Cigna Group: "I like Cigna. It's two thumb up."

Zim Integrated Shipping Services: "I say stay away."

Broadcom: "Buy."

Blue Bird: "I just don't see the growth...I say we stay away."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Broadcom.

