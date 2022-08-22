Cramer's Lightning Round: Can't Recommend ChargePoint Because It's Unprofitable

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Veru: "No, [I don't think Veru shares will increase as much as Moderna's did if Veru's Covid treatment receives emergency use clearance]. I think Veru also needs to have that expanded needs of breast cancer, too."

ChargePoint: "It's the best one of a bad neighborhood, though. ... Here's the problem: ChargePoint is not making money and we can't recommend stocks that aren't making money in this environment. It's too hard."

Jackson Financial: "I like that call. I like that call. Nice yield. Annuities [are a] good business."

