Cramer's Lightning Round: Can't Recommend ChargePoint Because It's Unprofitable

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Veru: "No, [I don't think Veru shares will increase as much as Moderna's did if Veru's Covid treatment receives emergency use clearance]. I think Veru also needs to have that expanded needs of breast cancer, too."
ChargePoint: "It's the best one of a bad neighborhood, though. ... Here's the problem: ChargePoint is not making money and we can't recommend stocks that aren't making money in this environment. It's too hard."
Jackson Financial: "I like that call. I like that call. Nice yield. Annuities [are a] good business."
