Cramer's Lightning Round: Crocs is ‘too dicey'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Weyerhaeuser: "I like this stock long term, I think they're doing a lot of good things, making a lot of money. And I do think that housing is very strong."

Take-Two Interactive Software: "I like Take-Two. I watched the trailer for Grand Theft Auto, I thought it was amazing...I'd buy it."

New Fortress Energy: "I think that this is all about Wes Edens being able to have a great vision over a multiple year period...I think you just buy Wes."

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

NextEra Energy: "...We like Sempra, and we like American Electric Power. Those are more our cups of tea. This one, not so much."

RadNet: "Look, you know I like Radnet very much. We had Dr. Berger on, I thought it was a super story, and I just think I'm going to stick behind it."

Stellantis: "Hold onto it because it just had a very big spike. It is by far the best of the group."

Crocs: "No, too dicey."

Fortinet: "I got to buy best of breed. That's why I like Palo Alto."

Masimo: "I don't know. They had a tussle with Apple...I'm just an Apple guy, what can I say."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com