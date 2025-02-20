Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Deere is a buy

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: ‘I don’t like AT&T’
Gene Blevins | Reuters
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Deere: "The ag cycle has switched, it's now bullish. I've got to tell you, that's when you buy Deere."

Arm: "Arm is just a very good company...We can own it for the long term."

Bristol Myers Squibb: "I think Bristol Myers is the most attractive drug stock other than [Eli Lilly]."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb."

