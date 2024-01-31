Cramer's Lightning Round: Devon Energy is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Devon Energy: "It's too low...$40, buy Devon [buy, buy, buy!]."

Super Group: "...I don't know what's going on, because I do know that it is a very good company...I like DraftKings, though."

Simpson Manufacturing: "Just kind of a good, classic stock to own."

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Starwood Property Trust: "...There are problems with commercial real estate, no doubt about it, but they're not nearly as dire as Mr. Sternlicht says..."

Woodward: "I have always liked Woodward."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com