Cramer's Lightning Round: Devon Energy is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Devon Energy: "It's too low...$40, buy Devon [buy, buy, buy!]."

Super Group: "...I don't know what's going on, because I do know that it is a very good company...I like DraftKings, though."

Simpson Manufacturing: "Just kind of a good, classic stock to own."

Starwood Property Trust: "...There are problems with commercial real estate, no doubt about it, but they're not nearly as dire as Mr. Sternlicht says..."

Woodward: "I have always liked Woodward."

