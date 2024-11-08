Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Domino's Pizza is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Realty Income is a buy
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Domino's Pizza: "[buy, buy, buy!] I would actually own this stock right here."

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Enterprise Products: "[buy, buy, buy!]"

Arm: "...I think the stock can go to 160."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

InterDigital: "Very hard company to understand but it's got great...technology for telco."

Wells Fargo: "...It was one of our largest positions for the [CNBC Investing Club's Charitable Trust], we just took a little bit off, letting the rest run because we still think it is very, very cheap."

CME Group: "Just a consistent money maker...Own it."

Money Report

news 35 mins ago

Dutch Bros CEO lays out the coffee chain's cross-country expansion plans

news 56 mins ago

Cramer's week ahead: Earnings from Home Depot, Disney and new CPI data

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Wells Fargo.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us