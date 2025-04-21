Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Don't sell CarMax

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Merck is a buy
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Simon Property Group: "They are a terrific company...I think Simon Property should be bought and bought right here."

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

TransDigm Group: "I like aerospace very much...There's no reason to descend to TransDigm when you have GE."

CarMax: "This stock has come down so much...No, I don't want you to sell it down here.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Barrick Gold: "Gold, I think, is going higher still. And Barrick Gold has a lot more room to run...I think GOLD is a good place to be"

Plains All American Pipeline: "It's a very tough moment for this group, there's a lot of sellers in it. But I understand that Plains is ok...I don't know."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Money Report

news 10 mins ago

Nomura to buy Macquarie's U.S. and European public asset management business for $1.8 billion

news 14 mins ago

Asia-Pacific markets open subdued after Trump's attack on Fed chair sends Wall Street tumbling

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us