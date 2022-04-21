Cramer's Lightning Round: Don't Sell Marvell Technology

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

OptimizeRx Corp: "There's not enough there at that company. ... Can't go there."

American Airlines Group Inc: "Good quarter. ... I thought United's quarter was even better. I like these guys."

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd: "These stocks are one-way stocks. ... When they go down, look out. And we're in the 'look out' phase."

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

SoFi Technologies Inc: "Here's the problem. This thing was built as a way to be able to help on student loans, and when you get rid of your major product ... it's very hard to recommend the stock."

Marvell Technology Inc: "That one's been going down along with some others, and it's the one that shouldn't. ... We are looking to buy back the stock we sold. Please do not sell Marvell Technology."

Solid Power Inc: "Energy storage situations are very hard. ... I can't really own that stock."

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com