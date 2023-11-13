Cramer's Lightning Round: Energy Transfer is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Energy Transfer: "[buy, buy, buy!] ...I like the fact that the yield's almost 10%, it's terrific."

Alibaba: "For a trade, I'll endorse Alibaba. But I will not endorse anything for an investment in China because it's been a disaster."

Lithium Americas: "It doesn't make money, it's a speculative stock. I'm going to have to pass on it."

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Crown Castle: "Now, I do think that people feel that the phone companies are hobbled. I disagree with them, I think at this level, with a 6% yield, I'm with you. I would buy the stock."

Vertiv: "[buy, buy, buy!] Vertiv, you've got it...You have a winner there."

Rockwell: "...I think it is bottoming here. But I have to tell you, normally I would wait to see another quarter, because that quarter was a miss. But the stock has come down a great deal, and I'm ok with it."

BlackBerry: "At this point, as a bear, I'm going to be willing to throw in the towel and say enough. Ig you want to buy it at three bucks as a speculation, I'm not going to fight you on it. But I've been right for 15 points, that's where I started hating it. I'm not going to hate a $3 stock."

AerCap: "It's a very good company, and I'll tell you, if you want a way to play travel that is not an airline, that is the way to do it."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com