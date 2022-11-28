Cramer's Lightning Round: Enphase Energy Is a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Rio Tinto PLC: "You need to see commodity inflation come back. I will say, it's a great hedge against long-term inflation, though."

NIO Inc: "That one seems very dicey."

Enphase Energy: "It is doing so well, and every time it's down $15, $20, I want to come on air and just say, 'you know what you've got to do? [Buy].'"

Lucid Group Inc: "Too speculative. ... We are not recommending stocks that are losing money."

Dycom Industries: "I think that Dycom's okay."

