Cramer's Lightning Round: Enphase Energy Is a Buy

By Krystal Hur,CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Rio Tinto PLC: "You need to see commodity inflation come back. I will say, it's a great hedge against long-term inflation, though."

NIO Inc: "That one seems very dicey."

Enphase Energy: "It is doing so well, and every time it's down $15, $20, I want to come on air and just say, 'you know what you've got to do? [Buy].'"

Lucid Group Inc: "Too speculative. ... We are not recommending stocks that are losing money."

Dycom Industries: "I think that Dycom's okay."

