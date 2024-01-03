Cramer's Lightning Round: Equitrans Midstream is ‘very solid'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Equitrans Midstream: "Very solid. Good growth, good yield. I like their profile."

IonQ: "...I don't think it holds up under close scrutiny...I say ix-nay IonQ-nay."

BorgWarner: "You can't sell that thing down here...You stay long, don't get discouraged."

LendingTree: "I think that's going to be hard...I just don't think you're going to get a lot of mojo out of that thing."

Longboard Pharmaceuticals: "My inclination is to think that we just have to say we missed the Longboard Pharma move. Because when I see a parabolic move like that, I know I am not early."

Jabil: "They had a not great quarter, and the stock didn't go down. When I see that kind of activity, it kind of piques my interest. I'd be a buyer, not a seller, of Jabil."

