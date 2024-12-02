Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: FedEx over UPS

Cramer's Lightning Round: Realty Income is a buy
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Lockheed Martin: "I would not touch this thing until it broke 500. But it's run by Jim Taiclet, and he's really fabulous."

UPS: "UPS has screwed up a lot of holiday seasons. If you want to take a shot, then I say take a shot with FedEx."

Omeros: "...Profit-taking time."

Archer Aviation: "I actually think these stocks have over-heated, and I am worried about a strong unemployment number on Friday...and that these more aggressive speculative stocks could get hurt."

AstraZeneca: "...There's just been a series of disappointments. I don't know what to make of it. I'm going to have to say take a pass."

