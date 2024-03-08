Cramer's Lightning Round: GE HealthCare can go higher

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

GE HealthCare: "You want a stock that goes higher? That's GE Healthcare."

BWX Technologies: "I like nuke, but the way I want to play it is Vernova, which is going to be spun off by GE in April..."

Qualcomm: "Qualcomm is a quandary to me because I don't think they have the horse power to merit that stock being this high, but I understand people want to own it. It's not for me."

Ares Capital: "Here's the problem with this company: I have no idea what they really own, and when I don't know what they really own, I can't get behind it, because I could be surprised. It's had a good run though."

Coherent: "Red-hot laser stock that actually has mojo, and I'm not going to tell you to not buy it. I am going to tell you, please wait for a little pullback."

Pure Storage: "It took a long time to turn around, but it is a winner."

Manhattan Associates: "It is a very, very good company...It's a winner."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of GE Healthcare.

