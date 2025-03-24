Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: HCA is a buy

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Sell Seagen
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

HCA Healthcare: "HCA I think has been punished enough, it's time to buy."

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Western Digital: "It's just too commodity for me. I can't get behind it."

Advanced Micro Devices: "The stock is not expensive. I don't mind you buying it. I do prefer Nvidia though."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Titan America: "No...Cement is really one of the ultimate commodities, I can't go there."

Nebius Group: "I'm not recommending stocks that are losing fortunes. and Nebius is losing fortunes."

Winnebago Industries: "No...It's the wrong point in the cycle."

Money Report

news 12 mins ago

Asia-Pacific markets set to open mixed after Wall Street rallies on expectations of softer tariffs

news 39 mins ago

Charts suggest subscription stocks like Netflix and Spotify can weather uncertainty, says Jim Cramer

MP Materials: "Let's stick with it."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us