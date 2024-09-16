Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Herbalife is ‘too controversial, too crazy'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

NextEra Energy: "Red hot stock, but the cohort's red hot. I don't think it's done, I think it can go higher."

Alight: "I want to see that company actually make money before I opine on it. It has not been able to do so so far."

Herbalife: "No growth. Don't want to touch it. Too controversial, too crazy. Let's move on."

Microsoft: "I like Microsoft."

Hewlett Packard: "...It is a very inexpensive stock, and I am inclined down here at $17 to be as positive as you are."

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Microsoft.

