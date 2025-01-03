Cramer's Lightning Round: Home Depot is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

SoundHound AI: "You got to ring the register on some of that...At this point, it is a short squeeze and a short squeeze only."

Hafnia: "It looks so juicy. Those are stocks that you must avoid."

Home Depot: "I like Home Depot...I want to buy, buy, buy."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Cleveland-Cliffs: "The steel stocks are the worst stocks in the market. And I think that you could buy the stock, and if you're willing to take a point or two down, then I think it's ok. But you have to accept the fact that that's exactly what could occur."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Home Depot.

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com