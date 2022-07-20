Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like Chubb Over American International Group

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Lantheus Holdings Inc: "This stock has been a rocket ship, but it's now a little over-valued."
American International Group Inc: "When it comes to insurance, there's only one insurer that I really like and that ... is Chubb."
Canopy Growth Corp: "Canopy will be great once we [nationally legalize] cannabis. I don't know if it's going to happen in my lifetime, that's the problem."
Chord Energy Corp: "I'm keen on Devon. I think DVN is a better bet."
Starwood Property Trust Inc: "Remember when the stock fell to the teens, and [CEO Barry Sternlicht] came on and said, 'don't worry about it, we're going to deliver'? ... I am a believer that that man is a man of his word."
Equitrans Midstream Corp: "Equitrans, buy, buy, buy."
Money Report
Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Devon.
Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.
Disclaimer
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com