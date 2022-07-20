Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like Chubb Over American International Group

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Lantheus Holdings Inc: "This stock has been a rocket ship, but it's now a little over-valued."

American International Group Inc: "When it comes to insurance, there's only one insurer that I really like and that ... is Chubb."

Canopy Growth Corp: "Canopy will be great once we [nationally legalize] cannabis. I don't know if it's going to happen in my lifetime, that's the problem."

Chord Energy Corp: "I'm keen on Devon. I think DVN is a better bet."

Starwood Property Trust Inc: "Remember when the stock fell to the teens, and [CEO Barry Sternlicht] came on and said, 'don't worry about it, we're going to deliver'? ... I am a believer that that man is a man of his word."

Equitrans Midstream Corp: "Equitrans, buy, buy, buy."

Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Devon.

