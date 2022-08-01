Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like Costco Over Big Lots

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Dupont de Nemours Inc: "They report tomorrow morning. ... Let's find out then."

Charles River Laboratories International Inc: "[Buy]. Call the bottom, Charles River Labs."

Big Lots Inc: "Let's buy Costco. Don't need anything [retail] but Costco."

Western Digital Corp: "I'm going to have to say avoid it, until we see what they say at the end of the week."

Boise Cascade Co: "I've got to do some more work on it, because they reported."

Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Costco.

