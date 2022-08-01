Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like Costco Over Big Lots

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Dupont de Nemours Inc: "They report tomorrow morning. ... Let's find out then."
Charles River Laboratories International Inc: "[Buy]. Call the bottom, Charles River Labs."
Big Lots Inc: "Let's buy Costco. Don't need anything [retail] but Costco."
Western Digital Corp: "I'm going to have to say avoid it, until we see what they say at the end of the week."
Boise Cascade Co: "I've got to do some more work on it, because they reported."
Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Costco.
