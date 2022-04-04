Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like Google Over PubMatic

By Krystal Hur, CNBC

Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc: "They are a very well-run company, but I have to tell you, I like [KLA Corp] better, and my favorite [Lam Research Corp]. ... That's the one to buy."

Prospect Capital Corp: "They have to open their books. ... So therefore, I'm gun shy."

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc: "You can have this as your [speculative stock]."

PubMatic Inc: "They're good, but you've just got to stick with Google."

Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Google-parent Alphabet.

