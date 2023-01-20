Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like Juniper Networks

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
AT&T Inc: "It's not as bad as it used to be."
Plug Power Inc: "[CEO] Andy Marsh has promised us profitably for a very long time. ... My bountiful patience is beginning to get tried."
Juniper Networks Inc: "I like Juniper Networks. They're doing a lot that's right."
KAR Auction Services Inc: "I like KAR. I think KAR is very, very good."
Medtronic PLC: "We are not going to make money in Medtronic."
Devon Energy Corp: "Keep buying."
Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Devon Energy.
