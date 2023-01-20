Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like Juniper Networks

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

AT&T Inc: "It's not as bad as it used to be."

Plug Power Inc: "[CEO] Andy Marsh has promised us profitably for a very long time. ... My bountiful patience is beginning to get tried."

Juniper Networks Inc: "I like Juniper Networks. They're doing a lot that's right."

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

KAR Auction Services Inc: "I like KAR. I think KAR is very, very good."

Medtronic PLC: "We are not going to make money in Medtronic."

Devon Energy Corp: "Keep buying."

Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Devon Energy.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com