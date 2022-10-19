Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like Procter & Gamble Over Kimberly-Clark

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Transocean Ltd: "It is a high-risk stock. I prefer to have something that is certainly a little bit more ... known and already doing incredibly well, which is Halliburton."
Tapestry Inc: "I think it's an inexpensive stock. I think Coach is good. I'd like for them to come on the show. I think that it's a good idea."
Carnival Corp: "I don't like Carnival, I prefer Norwegian Cruise. Better balance sheet, and I think that it's going to do better."
Kimberly-Clark Corp: "I'd much rather have you be in Procter & Gamble."
Boeing Co: "As a long term position — that is really the operative term, because short-term, they keep doing things wrong."
Chord Energy Corp: "My favorite [energy stock] right now is Pioneer."
Money Report
Quantumscape Corp: "It's losing a lot of money ... and we do not recommend stocks that are losing a lot of money."
Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Procter & Gamble, Halliburton and Pioneer Natural Resources.
Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.
Disclaimer
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com