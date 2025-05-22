Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I like Vertiv'

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: ‘I don’t like AT&T’
Gene Blevins | Reuters
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

ConocoPhillips: "It's actually the, I think the best of the lot these days. I just don't want to stick my head out and get it cut off at a time when I think that OPEC+ is going to do another big slug of oil...making oil go through the 60 level."

Vertiv: "I like Vertiv."

Medical Properties Trust: "No. Too much risk."

Nucor: "I want you to own this for the long term."

