Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I would be a seller of QuantumScape'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Sell Seagen
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Pfizer: "It's too low to sell...I cant' recommend it, I just don't want you to sell it if you have it."

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Serve Robotics: "If you want robotics, here's what you're going to get from me. You're going to get Nvidia...That's it, nobody else."

Vertex Pharmaceuticals: "I don't see a lot of upside."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

QuantumScape: "I don't want to be too negative, but I've kind of had it with QuantumScape...I would be a seller of QuantumScape, even right at this level.

Powell Industries: "...It has been a big, big disappointment."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Money Report

news 15 mins ago

Union dockworkers, port employers announce tentative deal at East Coast and Gulf ports

news 25 mins ago

Jim Cramer opines on TikTok ban: ‘Let's just call it anybody's ballgame'

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Nvidia

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us