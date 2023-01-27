Cramer's Lightning Round: L3Harris Technologies Is Still a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

L3Harris Technologies Inc: "It's still a buy. There's so many people betting against it, and they're wrong."

Dutch Bros Inc: "You've got to wait [to buy], because we still see wage pressure."

Farfetch Ltd: "I don't know FTCH. ... I want to know about FTCH."

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Box Inc: "I say, move on. ... I'm not kidding, I'd rather be in Nvidia."

Advance Auto Parts Inc: "I love the auto parts business. ... I'm saying okay."

Sea Ltd: "I want to call that one too complex for me."

Origin Materials Inc: "We've got to do some work on it, but I like it. I like it. I like what they're up to."

Bausch Health Companies Inc: "We've got that on what I would regard as being a retainer basis. We simply don't know what to do. They don't return our call."

Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Bausch Health Companies and Nvidia.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com