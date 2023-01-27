Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: L3Harris Technologies Is Still a Buy

By Krystal Hur,CNBC

Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

L3Harris Technologies Inc: "It's still a buy. There's so many people betting against it, and they're wrong."

Dutch Bros Inc: "You've got to wait [to buy], because we still see wage pressure."

Farfetch Ltd: "I don't know FTCH. ... I want to know about FTCH."

Box Inc: "I say, move on. ... I'm not kidding, I'd rather be in Nvidia."

Advance Auto Parts Inc: "I love the auto parts business. ... I'm saying okay."

Sea Ltd: "I want to call that one too complex for me."

Origin Materials Inc: "We've got to do some work on it, but I like it. I like it. I like what they're up to."

Bausch Health Companies Inc: "We've got that on what I would regard as being a retainer basis. We simply don't know what to do. They don't return our call."

Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Bausch Health Companies and Nvidia.

