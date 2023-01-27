Cramer's Lightning Round: L3Harris Technologies Is Still a Buy

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
L3Harris Technologies Inc: "It's still a buy. There's so many people betting against it, and they're wrong."
Dutch Bros Inc: "You've got to wait [to buy], because we still see wage pressure."
Farfetch Ltd: "I don't know FTCH. ... I want to know about FTCH."
Box Inc: "I say, move on. ... I'm not kidding, I'd rather be in Nvidia."
Advance Auto Parts Inc: "I love the auto parts business. ... I'm saying okay."
Sea Ltd: "I want to call that one too complex for me."
Origin Materials Inc: "We've got to do some work on it, but I like it. I like it. I like what they're up to."
Bausch Health Companies Inc: "We've got that on what I would regard as being a retainer basis. We simply don't know what to do. They don't return our call."
Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Bausch Health Companies and Nvidia.
