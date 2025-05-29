Cramer's Lightning Round: Leidos is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Leidos: "I like it...I am worried that the defense budget may be cut, but this is homeland security. I think it's a good opportunity, the stock's come down a great deal. Let's pull the trigger."

Interactive Brokers: "I say buy."

NuScale Power: "Why don't we just buy GE Vernova...NuScale's been straight up and so has GE Vernova, but GE Vernova's got a book of business. That's what I like."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust owns shares of GE Vernova.

