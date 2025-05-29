Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Leidos is a buy

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Sell Seagen
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Leidos: "I like it...I am worried that the defense budget may be cut, but this is homeland security. I think it's a good opportunity, the stock's come down a great deal. Let's pull the trigger."

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Interactive Brokers: "I say buy."

NuScale Power: "Why don't we just buy GE Vernova...NuScale's been straight up and so has GE Vernova, but GE Vernova's got a book of business. That's what I like."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Money Report

news 18 mins ago

Xi wants to boost China's advance manufacturing prowess — and Trump may not like it

news 35 mins ago

Court strikes down Trump reciprocal tariffs

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust owns shares of GE Vernova.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us