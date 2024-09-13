Cramer's Lightning Round: Motorola Solutions ‘just coins money'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Motorola Solutions: "This is a company that does two-way radios, it does bar codes, it does lots of government infrastructure, and it just coins money."

Federated Hermes: "That's an investment management company that I do not know well."

Gerdau: "GGB is a company that I don't really care fore. If you want steel, you do Nucor."

Domino's Pizza: "...Domino's itself did screw up. They didn't know that they had a weak franchise that was missing its numbers from overseas, and that caused people to think that, wait a second, maybe they're not as in control of their destiny as we thought. And that's why the stock's going down, and that is an actual worry for me too.

