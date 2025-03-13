Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Nano Nuclear Energy is a sell

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Merck is a buy
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Illumina: "Illumina is a challenged company, and I don't really care for it."

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Archer Aviation: "Keep looking but do not press the button."

Nano Nuclear Energy: "I think you should sell Nano Energy."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Steris: "I always liked Steris...I think it's just a strong company, and I'd be a buyer of it."

Sixth Street Specialty Lending: "I don't know what they really own, so therefore I can't really opine on it."

Lam Research: "I like Lam very much...I would own the stock."

Money Report

news 31 mins ago

Private equity is heading for a shake-up, experts say: ‘This market actually is a good reset'

news 36 mins ago

CNBC Daily Open: The S&P 500 joins the Nasdaq in correction territory

Arista Networks: "Arista has been an amazing stock for many years...I would buy it."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us