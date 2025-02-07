Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: NextEra Energy is a buy

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s lightning round: Celsius is a buy
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

NextEra Energy: "I like them...I think you've got a good one. [buy, buy, buy!]"

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Fastly: "No. I mean, they've missed the quarter too often. If you want to be in that, you want to be in Cloudflare."

Danaher: "Danaher's been bad for me...That last quarter was terrible, and, frankly, they were very smug on the call talking about how good it was, and that was a very ill-advised strategy that they adopted, and I don't like it."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

IES Holdings: "That's Jeffrey Gendell's company. He is a, just an amazing man."

SLB: "It's the best house in a bad neighborhood, and we don't want to be in bad neighborhoods...Really great company, but I don't want to recommend the stock."

A10 Networks: "A10 is up in a straight line, it's a parabolic move. It's a good company, but I can't recommend parabolic stocks. Let that one come in."

Money Report

news 22 mins ago

Roblox CEO talks growth goals after earnings: ‘There's a huge market out there'

news 54 mins ago

Alphabet's Verily to sell Granular insurance business to Elevance Health

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us