Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: PayPal is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Merck is a buy
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

PayPal: "I am a buyer of PayPal."

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Rivian: "Rivian's got the money to be able to make it. That doesn't mean that the stock is a buy, it does mean they're going to make it. So, I would say you've got to let it percolate. But it's not anytime soon."

Southern Company: "I think you're fine...Let's say it's a baby growth story."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

CVS: "I'm concerned about CVS...Let's just keep it on ice for the moment."

Home Depot: "...Home Depot is good."

Palantir: "Palantir is a cold stock. I don't have anything to say about it."

Money Report

news 21 mins ago

‘Economy class syndrome' is a medical issue that can happen on flights — no matter where you sit

news 24 mins ago

California attorney general warns tech platforms to look out for voter deception ahead of election

Energy Transfer: "I am a buyer of Energy Transfer."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us