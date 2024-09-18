Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: PG&E is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Realty Income is a buy
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Iron Mountain: "It's had too big a move up...let's move on."

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Wells Fargo: "Wells Fargo's a winner, though...I think it's going to go higher."

Palantir: "Palantir is a, is a cold stock. It is a meme stock."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

PG&E: "That stock is a good one, rate increase or no. Buy PG&E."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Money Report

news 28 mins ago

Thursday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

news 54 mins ago

T-Mobile CEO says his company is selling the iPhone 16 ‘at a greater rate' than last year's model

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us