Cramer's Lightning Round: Powell Industries is ‘a good one'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Powell Industries: "Another company that does processes and packaging for electricity and distribution...All these companies are on fire, electrical companies, and this is a good one."

DoubleVerify: "It did not have a great quarter...We'd rather own best of breed which is Trade Desk."

Ares Capital Corporation: "This is a really interesting situation...I have no idea what loans they have...what's inside that company, so I cannot recommend it, even though it has a good yield.

