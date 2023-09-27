Cramer's Lightning Round: Powell Industries is ‘a winner'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Solaris: "It's kind of an inexpensive stock that's in the oil field play that I actually like very much. I think it's a very good spec here."

CVS: "...They have not addressed the theft problem in a way that makes me feel like they've got it under control, so I'm going to have to say not yet."

Powell Industries: "Profitable company...It's an infrastructure and electricity market, and that has been one of my, what I think has been one of the great plays for 2023. I reiterate, you've got a winner."

Cal-Maine Foods: "I don't want that dividend. I need growth."

Boeing: "They sold a lot of those contractors, that was their thing...In retrospect, I think it was a big mistake. They may dispute that, but that makes me fell like Boeing is still not right. I think you can go a little bit lower."

