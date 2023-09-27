Cramer's Lightning Round: Powell Industries is ‘a winner'

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Solaris: "It's kind of an inexpensive stock that's in the oil field play that I actually like very much. I think it's a very good spec here."
CVS: "...They have not addressed the theft problem in a way that makes me feel like they've got it under control, so I'm going to have to say not yet."
Powell Industries: "Profitable company...It's an infrastructure and electricity market, and that has been one of my, what I think has been one of the great plays for 2023. I reiterate, you've got a winner."
Cal-Maine Foods: "I don't want that dividend. I need growth."
Boeing: "They sold a lot of those contractors, that was their thing...In retrospect, I think it was a big mistake. They may dispute that, but that makes me fell like Boeing is still not right. I think you can go a little bit lower."
