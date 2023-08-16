Cramer's Lightning Round: Raytheon is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Evolv: "No. Come on, man. I know it's speculative, but jeez, it's just so high, it's moved so high, it doesn't make any money. We're going to say 'ix-nay.'"

Digital World Acquisition: "Jimmy chill don't touch that thing. That thing is a blank check company, I'm going to have to take a major league no, hard pass on that."

Raytheon: "...I think it's time to buy, I'm taking it out of the penalty box right now right here."

Paysafe: "No. Payment processing, I've had it. Even though it's profitable, I don't want anything having to do with payments unless it's Visa or Mastercard."

Prospect Capital: "We have no idea what prospect owns, we can't do it. I know it's got that big yield, but we have no idea what's in it, we're going to say no to that."

