Cramer's Lightning Round: RELX is a buy

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
RELX: "[buy, buy buy!] RELX, two thumbs up."
Altria: "I personally would not own Altria. Why? Because I don't like what the do."
Lincoln National: "No, we're not going to recommend that stock...We're going to buy Chubb."
EHang: "I'm not going to really want to do a lot of China right now."
