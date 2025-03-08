Cramer's Lightning Round: Rigetti Computing is ‘a meme stock'

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Fiserv: "I think they're one of the greatest fintechs...You are doing really well."
Sempra: "It was a bad quarter...There are several things that are definite misses. It does deserve to trade lower."
Rigetti Computing: "I think it's a meme stock...It is not trading on the fundamentals."
Recursion Pharmaceuticals: "We're going to have to hold off."
ONEOK: "I think ONEOK may be the best-run pipeline company in the country, and I think you should own it."
Super Micro Computer: "There are still remedies that are needed. Until all the remedies happen, I am not going to approve it."
Farmland Partners: "I kind of like the idea as a spec."
