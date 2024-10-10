Cramer's Lightning Round: Robinhood is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Old Dominion Freight Line: "I think Old Dominion is going to have a good year...But I do prefer the stock of Union Pacific."

Micron: "Micron had an amazing quarter...I still think it's a buy."

American Tower: "...I don't want you to touch American Tower."

Howmet Aerospace: "Howmet is one of the greatest stocks of our time...It's going higher."

Modine Manufacturing: "It's just one of these great metal-bending companies...I would buy the stock."

ADMA Biologics: "This is a very speculative stock."

Robinhood: "Buy the stock."

CVS: "I think there's real value here."

