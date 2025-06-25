Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘Stay away from Workday'

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Merck is a buy
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Applied Digital: "High performance computing is on fire. that company doesn't make any money, but I think it's a very good spec."

AST SpaceMobile: "The stock is straight up...We've got to ring the register a little bit."

Docusign: "I'm going to go with the flow and tell you it's time to sell."

Workday: "I'm worried. There's a lot of companies coming for Workday, and I don't like that...I want to stay away from Workday."

Danaher: "I am horrified about what's happening at Danaher...This stock has been such a disappointment for me."

SM Energy: "They are doing not well, ok. I think you should go buy Coterra if you want an oil. That is not a company that you want to own right now."

