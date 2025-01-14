Cramer's Lightning Round: Super Micro Computer is a sell

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Dutch Bros: "I think Christine is doing a remarkable job at Dutch Bros."

Ardmore Shipping: "I'm not a fan of Ardmore Shipping. I'm not a fan of most of the container and, and just kind of commercial cargo ships because they tend to be too episodic for me. So I'm going to take a pass."

Super Micro Computer: "Sell. It doesn't matter, I don't care...Accounting irregularities equal sell."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

FMC: "I love Philadelphia, but I can only rate that one a hold because I don't like the sector it is in, crop chemicals, fungicide. No, I'm not there for that."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com