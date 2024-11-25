Cramer's Lightning Round: Symbotic is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Symbotic: "This is a very hot sector. The good news here, this company does make money. And so, therefore, I am going to bless it as a buy."

Tetra Tech: "...I didn't think the quarter was that bad. I actually am inclined to buy, not sell TTEK."

Linde: "It is not a speculative stock, it is a very good company...Linde is a terrific company."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Brookfield: "This stock has been pretty much straight up, and, you know what, it's not done."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Linde.

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com