Cramer's Lightning Round: Upstart is ‘a little too risky'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Upstart: "It's a little too risky for me, it's losing money. I have not liked it, I don't like the stocks that are kind of these faux-banks where there's too much risk."

Altria: "I'm too old, and I've seen too much destruction in my own life, the tobacco, for me to recommend a tobacco stock, including people in my own family, so I'm going to take a hard pass on that one."

SoFi: "...Here's what I see, I see that the company is, ahd a really huge move, and then had a big pullback, but I think that Noto is a steady hand, so I'm in favor of owning a stock, but not trading the stock."

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Nextera: "I'm still not sold on it."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com