Cramer's Lightning Round: Upstart is ‘a little too risky'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Upstart: "It's a little too risky for me, it's losing money. I have not liked it, I don't like the stocks that are kind of these faux-banks where there's too much risk."

Altria: "I'm too old, and I've seen too much destruction in my own life, the tobacco, for me to recommend a tobacco stock, including people in my own family, so I'm going to take a hard pass on that one."

SoFi: "...Here's what I see, I see that the company is, ahd a really huge move, and then had a big pullback, but I think that Noto is a steady hand, so I'm in favor of owning a stock, but not trading the stock."

Nextera: "I'm still not sold on it."

