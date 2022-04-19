Cramer's Lightning Round: Vale Is a Winner

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Vale SA: "Vale's a buy. ... In this new world, they're a winner."

CNA Financial Corp: "I'd rather go with the real, actual owner of CNA ... which is Loews."

Gladstone Land Corp: "It's going up too much, and you know what, it went up again."

Veru Inc: "I would tell you that this stock fluctuates, and you want to try to buy it on a big dip."

Allego NV: "In the end, that is just not a good business. ... They're better at it than most, so I will bless it, as long as you understand it's not a great business."

