Cramer's Lightning Round: Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a buy

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals: "This company is doing the lord's work...I think it should be bought."
CME Group: "It is one of the most consistent, great companies...It is a strong buy."
T. Rowe Price Group: "I think it's such a great company...I want to buy the stock."
Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.
Micron: "Enough with the selling of MU."
Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.
Money Report
Disclaimer
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com
Copyright CNBC