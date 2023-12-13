Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘Wait for a pullback' with Cloudflare

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Cloudflare: "I think you're a little late to that party.... Wait for a pullback, I think it's moved too much."

Warner Bros: "I need to see a quarter that demonstrates a lot of cashflow. If that happens, then we will get on it. Maybe we have to pay higher, I don't care."

ZipRecruiter: "You know, it's probably not bad. I just don't see a catalyst there...I wish I could be more enthusiastic, I just can't be."

American Airlines: "American Airlines is just, is just doing ok. I more favor Delta right now."

