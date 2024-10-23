Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘Wait for a pullback' with Eli Lilly

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Merck is a buy
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Viper Energy: "I think you can own it."

Nextracker: "No. Nextracker's a mistake that I made."

Trump Media & Technology: "That is what I call an opaque company...There's just not enough information. No analysts, no coverage."

Eli Lilly: "I would not buy the stock at this level. I would wait for a pullback."

Dutch Bros: "I like the situation."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Eli Lilly and Nextracker.

