Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Whirlpool is ‘too inconsistent'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s lightning round: Celsius is a buy
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

EPR Properties: "EPR has been too rocky for me."

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Carnival: "Carnival is not the one I like right now, it is Royal. Royal Caribbean has the best systems right now, it's got the best numbers. It's the one you want, not Carnival."

Whirlpool: "Too inconsistent. They don't get my buy with that level of inconsistency."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Dexcom: "I did not really care for that last quarter or the explanation of why things had slowed."

SpartanNash: "...I really liked them, and I like that dividend."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Money Report

news 32 mins ago

Asia-Pacific markets mostly climb as Japan household spending comes in lower than expected

news 35 mins ago

Friday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us