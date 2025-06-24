Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘You can own' MP Materials

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Six Flags: "Don't be interested in it. I don't like the theme parks other than Disney."
MP Materials: "I've always liked MP...You can own the stock."
BWX Technologies: "I'm not going to fight anyone who wants to own a nuclear stock. I'm going to bless it even though it's up very, very big."
Jabil: "I am, again, going to bless it...It's the kind of company you need to deal with right now — they'll understand all the tariff problems, and they'll help you."
